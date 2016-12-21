Wednesday marks the official start to winter - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Wednesday marks the official start to winter

You may have been feeling a chill in the air for weeks, especially when temperatures dropped well below zero over the weekend, but don't be fooled - it wasn't winter just yet. 

December 21 - Wednesday - is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. 

Thee winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours and minutes of sunlight for the whole year. 

As one expert puts it, from this point on, the days will keep getting longer and the nights shorter until summertime. 

