Twin sailors surprise little brother in heartwarming holiday reunion

Two sailors home for the holidays gave their little brother the surprise of a lifetime, and it was all caught on camera.

KTTC viewer Joleen Fenske said twin brothers Darion Boyle and Terrance Boyle are home from service in the Navy for Christmas and thought it would be fun to surprise their little brother, Keegan.

Fenske, the boys' mother, said she arranged the reunion with Keegan's second-grade teacher at Bonner Elementary in Stewartville.

Keegan's reaction as his big brothers walked into his classroom can be seen in the heartwarming cellphone video at the top of this story.