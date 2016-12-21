Rochester woman allegedly threatens man at knife-point - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester woman allegedly threatens man at knife-point

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman is behind bars after allegedly threatening a man at knife-point. 

Rochester Police said officers were called to reports of an assault on the 200 block of 14th Street SW around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

The 20-year-old male victim involved in the incident told officers at one point Aaronda Alexander, 47, threatened him saying, "If I wouldn't go to jail, I'd kill you." 

The victim then called police. 

Officers on the scene said Alexander was drunk and possibly high on marijuana at the time. She was arrested and faces a charge of 2nd degree assault. 

