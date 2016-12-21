Officer helps frazzled student with tie

Instead of getting a speeding ticket, one Wisconsin college student ended up learning a life lesson.

A Menomonie police officer pulled over a University of Wisconsin-Stout student for speeding last month. The student told the officer he went to his friend's home because he does not know how to tie his necktie, and his friend does. The student told the officer he needed a tie for a presentation.

The officer then asked for the tie as the student retrieved the proper paperwork, and then proceeded to tie it for him.

When the officer handed the tie back, he noticed it was too short for the student, and re-tied it.

The officer eventually let the student go with a warning.