Throwback Thursday - Car repair on ice

Minnesota is known for its winters. Perhaps that's why these two men are looking at a car mounted on blocks of ice in this History Center of Olmsted County photo from the 1930s.

The sign on the back of the car indicates that the tires are Firestone Polar Grip Winter Treads, which the Firestone Auto Supply and Service Store located at 104 North Broadway happened to be selling.

Firestone Tires was founded in 1900, and helped the U.S. during World War II by manufacturing artillery shells and rubberized military products.

If you're in need of auto repair today, you can still head over to that address, where Schmitt Automotive Repair currently stands. Although they may not be using ice to support the cars.

