Throwback Thursday - Rochester Airport Takes Flight

Rochester's aviation history dates back nearly ninety years.

So this week, we're taking a look back at the very beginning of the Rochester Airport.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken November 22, 1928.

Five well-dressed men are gathering to take a photo under the wings before stepping aboard the first commercial flight from Rochester to Chicago.

The flight took less than 2 hours to complete.

As commercial air travel developed in the early 1900s, Northwest Airlines started making trips between Minneapolis and Chicago in 1928.

To help Mayo Clinic patients, Dr. Will and Charlie Mayo advocated for an airport in Rochester.

Soon, Rochester Airport was formed on 285 acres near the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

About 500 passengers used the airport that first year.

Rochester's airport didn't move to its current location south of town until 1960, when it became the "Rochester Municipal Airport."