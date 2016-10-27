Throwback Thursday - Trick-or-Treating in the 1960s

Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...More >>
Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...More >>
A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.More >>
A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.More >>
The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year. School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing 4 potential candidates.More >>
The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year. School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing 4 potential candidates.More >>
Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones. That's what happened to Stacy Mensink.More >>
Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones. That's what happened to Stacy Mensink.More >>
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.More >>
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.More >>
The House has approved a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
The House has approved a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man. Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.More >>
Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man. Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.More >>
8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done.More >>
8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done.More >>
The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.More >>
A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned. Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.More >>
Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones. That's what happened to Stacy Mensink.More >>
Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones. That's what happened to Stacy Mensink.More >>
Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...More >>
Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...More >>
The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year. School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing 4 potential candidates.More >>
The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year. School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing 4 potential candidates.More >>
Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man. Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.More >>
Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man. Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
WELCOME! THE TELEVISION STATION AFFILIATE [THE "STATION"] THAT IS PROVIDING THIS SITE (THE "WEB SITE"). THROUGH ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH GANNAWAY WEB HOLDINGS, LLC D/B/A WORLDNOW ("WORLDNOW") PROVIDES A VARIETY
WELCOME! THE TELEVISION STATION AFFILIATE [the "AFFILIATE"] THAT IS PROVIDING THIS SITE (the "WEB SITE"). THROUGH ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH WORLDNOW, INC. ("WORLDNOW") PROVIDES A VARIETY OF ONLINE SERVICES,More >>