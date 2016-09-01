Jason Pope

Jason moved to the Social Media and Digital Content Manager position in 2017 after working as the Executive Producer since 2016.

Before moving to Rochester, Jason lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa and worked at the NBC affiliate, KWWL as a Content Producer for the 5 and 6 p.m. shows. Prior to that, he lived in West Des Moines, Iowa and worked as a Production Assistant with ABC 5.

Jason is originally from Grinnell, Iowa and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in the Spring of 2014 with a degree in Electronic Media. During his time in college, Jason participated in several video productions including a student ran television station, videotaping several men/women's athletic events and independent movies.

Though Jason is from Iowa, he is looking forward to all the positives the state of Minnesota has to offer.

Jason spends his free time reading, playing games, watching sports and playing with his amazing cat, Leo.

Jason is always looking for any story in the Minnesota/Iowa area and would love to hear from you. Email Jason at jpope@kttc.com.