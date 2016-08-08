Jacob Murphey

Jacob joined KTTC in July 2016 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in June 2016.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with a second major in European History. Jacob spent his final few months of school working as a resident reporter for WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia. He spent his time in the beautiful countryside of Jefferson and Madison learning how to cover the unpredictable nature of news while also working to tell stories that matter to people. Jacob was also an active member of campus TV and radio stations throughout college, serving as News Director for the student radio station WNUR his senior year.

Jacob is from the Atlanta, GA area, but learned to love the Midwest during his years just outside Chicago. He loves to learn about anything that involves history, from magazine articles to podcasts to TV docs. He’s also a huge sports fan, spending most of his time rooting for his beloved Atlanta teams and his often-beleaguered Wildcats.