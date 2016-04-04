Founded nearly 90 years ago, Zumbrota Golf Club is a beautiful blend of both classic golf on the front 9 and a links style design on the back 9.

Our front nine was built in 1927, and features beautiful views with tree lined fairways and impeccable greens. Zumbrota Golf Club originally opened with sand green. In the 1960s, we transitioned from sand to the bent grass greens that we currently have. With three par 3's and one par 5, it plays to a par of 34, but it would be a mistake to underestimate our amazing front 9.

In 2005 we were able to perfectly complement our traditional front 9 with an awe-inspiring Links Style back 9. Fashioned in the Scottish Links style design, our back 9 blends doglegs and natural prairie grasses with massive, multi-tiered greens that can really reward great ball striking and placement.

After you finish your round at Zumbrota Golf Club, you can join us in the clubhouse for one of the greatest burgers in SE Minnesota and an ice-cold beverage of your choice at our full bar. If the weather permits, your group can enjoy one of the many wonderful views from our spacious wrap-around deck!