Minnesota’s Most Breathtaking Golf Course

Mount Frontenac is a stunning 18-hole golf course that overlooks the beautiful Mississippi River Bluffs and Lake Pepin. Surrounded by beautiful trees, the rolling terrain and excellent scenery, we offer challenging golf, spectacular views and friendly service.

With a gourmet chef and full bar, our clubhouse is not only perfect for golf tournaments and groups, but also class reunions and weddings. Whether you’re here for a day of golf, a tournament, wedding or any other event, we will strive to make your day as perfect as can be.

Mount Frontenac Golf Course is located south of Red Wing, MN on Highway 61. Call 1-800-488-5826 today to reserve your tee time.