Mississippi National Golf Links is a public golf course located in Red Wing, Minnesota. Mississippi National greets golfers with two distinct 18 hole courses. The Lowlands and the Highlands offer fun and unique challenges while showing off beautiful vistas of the famed Red Wing Bluffs. Rolling fairways and spacious greens are the signature of both golf courses and the shot value offered at both layouts is simply as good as it gets. After your round, enjoy a refreshment or dinner in our newly remodeled restaurant Bagger's Pub.

Anytime Monday – Thursday, after 11 a.m. Friday – Sunday + Holidays. Cart rental required.