2016 Fish Fry List

Lent season is underway, which means a lot of people are looking for a good fish fry! Where's your favorite place for a fish fry? Let us know on our Facebook page and we'll add it to the list!

Adams, Minn.
American Legion - 321 W Main Street
Bubbles' Cafe - 19 4th Street NW

Albert Lea, Minn. 
St. Theodore Catholic Church - 315 E Clark Street

Almena, Wis.
VFW - 201 Soo Ave E

Argyle, Wis. 
Partridge Hall Restaurant - 200 S State Street

Brownsdale, Minn. 
Brownsdale Fire Hall - 402 Mill Street S

Buffalo City, Wis.
River Ratz Saloon LLC - 356 W 16th Street
The Cove - 175 S River Road

Byron, Minn. 
Christ the King Catholic Church 
Frank-N-Stein's Restaurant - 15 Frontage Road

Caledonia, Minn. 
Redwood Cafe - 117 Hwy. 44

Cannon Falls, Minn. 
Brewster's Bar & Grill - 115 4th Street S
Mill Street Tavern - 410 Mill Street W

Canton, Minn. 
Wild Red's Canton Pub - 110 Main Street N

Chatfield, Minn.
Chef Al's Old Tyme Cafe & Catering - 219 Main Street S
Jac's Bar & Grill - 129 Main Street S
JW Silver Grille - 207 Main Street S
Shari's Sports Saloon - 118 Main Street S

Chester, Iowa
Laddy's Bar & Grill - 204 Main Street

Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Bresina's Carryout - 10 Jefferson Avenue

Cochrane, Wis.
NorthEnd Pub & Grill

Cresco, Iowa
Sue-Z-Q's Family Dining - 726 2nd Avenue SE

Decorah, Iowa
Family Table Restaurant - 817 S Mechanic Street

Dennison, Minn. 
Fireside Lounge & Supper Club - 37540 Goodhue Avenue

Dexter, Minn.
Oasis Bar & Grill - 123 Main Street
Pit Stop Bar & Grill - 236 S Main Street

Dover, Minn.
Road Trip Bar & Grill - 217 Main Street N

Elgin, Minn. 
JJ's Tailgators Bar & Grill - 30 Main Street W

Elkton, Minn.
Port Bar & Grill - 101 Main Street

Elmwood, Wis.
Sand Bar - 114 N Main Street

Eyota, Minn.
Country Cafe - 215 S Front Street

Fountain City, Wis.
Wing Dam Saloon - 1 N Shore Drive

Frontenac, Minn.
Whistle Stop Cafe - 234 N Hwy 61

Goodhue, Minn.
Corner Bar - 201 2nd Avenue

Green Bay, Wis. 
River Street Pier - 1984 Velp Avenue

Hagar City, Wis.
Harbor Bar - 825th Street

Harmony, Minn. 
Estelle's Eatery & Bar - 121 Main Avenue N

Hayfield, Minn.
Hayfield American Legion

Hayward, Wis.
4 Seasons Resort - 15925 W 4 Seasons Road

Kasson, Minn.
Church of the Holy Family - 1904 Mantorville Avenue N
Daniel's Restaurant - 504 Mantorville Avenue S
Events Bar and Grill - 401 8th Street SE
Pete's Repeat - 27 W Main Street

Kellogg, Minn. 
Town & Country Cafe - 320 E Belvidere Avenue

Kendallville, Iowa
K-Town Tap - 3230 347th Street

La Crosse, Wis.
Houghton's - 1002 Jackson Street
Syl's Place - W4160 County Road O

Lake City, Minn. 
Lake City Sportsman's Club - 2200 S. Oak Street

Lanesboro, Minn. 
Gil B's Pizza & Sub Shoppe - 111 Pkwy Avenue N
Pedal Pushers Cafe - 121 Parkway Avenue N

Le Roy, Minn. 
Sweet's Hotel - 128 W Main Street
Travel Lanes & Supper Club - 101 W Main Street

Lewiston, Minn. 
The Recreation Bar & Cafe - 20 E Main Street

Lime Springs, Iowa
Dam Bar and Grill - 106 W Main Street

Mantorville, Minn. 
Zumbro Valley Golf Course - 25202 615th Street

Marshland, Wis.
Hillside Fish House - W126 Hwy. 35

Mazeppa, Minn. 
Leo's Sports Bar - 100 Walnut Street NE
WD's Bar & Grill - 217 1st Ave N

Minneiska, Minn.
Eagle View Bar & Grill - 208 Bennett Avenue

Minnesota City
Whalen's Cove

New Hampton, Iowa
Jerico Joe's -1199 Odessa Avenue

New Trier, Minn. 
Dan's Bar & Grill - 8485 240th Street E
Trophy House - 23910 Hogan Avenue

Oronoco, Minn. 
Tilly's Bar & Grill - 1155 Lake Shady Avenue S

Pepin, Wis.
Ralph & Mary's - 206 Lake Street

Peterson, Minn.
Burdey's Cafe - 417 Mill Street

Pine Island, Minn. 
Cathy's Catering & Cafe - 300 S Main Street
St. Michael Parish - 451 5th Street SW

Plainview, Minn.
American Legion - 215 3rd Street SW
Stumble Inn2 - 25188 534th Street

Plum City, Wis.
Dean's - 421 Main Street
Molly's on Main - 515 Main Street

Prescott, Wis.
The Valley Bar & Grill - W10299 US-10

Preston, Minn. 
Branding Iron Restaurant - 1100 Circle Heights Drive

Red Wing, Minn. 
Liberty's Restaurant & Lounge - 303 W 3rd Street
Marie's Underground & Tap House - 217 Plum Street
The Smokin' Oak Rotisserie & Grill - 4243 US-61

River Falls, Wis.
Kilkarney Hills Golf Course - 163 Radio Road

Rochester, Minn.
American Legion - 315 1st Avenue NW
Brothers Bar & Grill - 812 S Broadway
Canadian Honker Restaurant - 1203 2nd Street SW
Charlie's Eatery & Pub - 1408 2nd Street SW
Chester's Kitchen & Bar - 111 S Broadway
Crooked Pint Ale House - 2723 Commerce Drive
Eagles Club - 917 15th Avenue SE
Elks Lodge - 1652 Hwy. 52 N
Glynner's Pub - 1643 N Broadway Avenue
Hy-Vee Market Grille
Kings Crossing Bar & Grill - 915 21st Avenue SE
McGoon's Pub & Restaurant - 7 2nd Street SW
Newt's - 216 1/2 1st Avenue SW and 5231 E Frontage Road
Pappy's Place - 1635 Hwy. 52 N
Roscoe's Barbeque - 603 4th Street SE
St. John the Evangelist - 11 4th Avenue SW
Uncle John's Bar & Grill - 12510 Oak Lodge Lane NE
Whistle Binkies - 3120 Wellner Drive NE and 247 Woodlake Drive SE

Rollingstone, Minn. 
Ginny's Supper Club - 401 Rolling View Drive

Rose Creek, Minn. 
The Creek Bar & Grill - 202 Thill Drive W

Rushford, Minn. 
Shawnee's Bar & Grill - 220 S Mill Street
Stumpy's Restaurant & Bar - 122 W Jessie Street

Spring Grove, Minn. 
Doc's Blue Moose - 133 W Main Street

Spring Valley, Minn.
Rack's Bar & Grill - 1027 N Broadway Avenue
St. Ignatius Catholic Church - 213 W Franklin Street

St. Charles, Minn. 
Del's Cafe - 1012 Whitewater Avenue
Good Sport Bar and Grill - 149 E 6th Street

Stewartville, Minn.
Stewartville American Legion - 1100 2nd Avenue NW
Tarsilla's Coffee House & Cafe - 112 N Main Street

St. Paul, Minn. 
St. Clair Broiler - 1580 St Clair Avenue

St. Peter, Minn. 
St. Peter American Legion - 229 W Nassau Street

Theilman, Minn.
BJ's Bar & Grill - 61486 County Road 86

Utica, Minn.
Golden Harvest - 135 Hwy. 14

Vermillion, Minn. 
Steinhaus - 101 Main Street W

Wabasha, Minn.
Olde Triangle Pub - 219 Main Street W

Waseca, Minn. 
Waseca VFW - 113 Elm Avenue W

West Concord, Minn. 
Wescon Lanes - 234 Main Street

Winona, Minn.
Betty Jo Byoloski's - 66 Center Street
Eagles Club - 210 E 4th Street
Saint Mary's Parish - 1303 West Broadway
Winona's Family Restaurant - 1611 W Service Drive

Witoka, Minn. 
Witoka Tavern - 27999 Co Hwy 9

Zumbro Falls, Minn.
Delila's Cafe & Catering
Zumbro Falls Golf Club - 60146 US-63

Zumbrota, Minn. 
Coffee Mill Cafe - 256 S Main Street
Zumbrota VFW - 25 E 1st Street

  New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

    As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century. 

  Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

  Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

  Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

  Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

    Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind. 

  Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

    Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car. A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE. At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car. Eventually, they stopped, and police could smell marijuana.
  Closing date pushed back for J.C. Penney stores

    JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.

  Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Miracle Mile circa 1956Miracle Mile circa 1956
  Wisconsin fugitive caught after 10 days on the run

    (KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning. The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcement.

  New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

    As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century. 

  Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in his car

    A Rochester man is arrested on a DWI charge after deputies say he drove erratically with a 5-year-old child in his car. The Olmsted County Sheriff's office took 45-year-old Makur Gang into custody after he was stopped for an erratic driving report. A Deputy was called to southbound Highway 63 around 7 Thursday night. The deputy caught up with Gang's white Malibu on Highway 30. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Gang, who failed a field sobriety test. A 5-year-old child was in the car.
