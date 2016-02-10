2016 Fish Fry List

Lent season is underway, which means a lot of people are looking for a good fish fry! Where's your favorite place for a fish fry? Let us know on our Facebook page and we'll add it to the list!
Adams, Minn.
American Legion - 321 W Main Street
Bubbles' Cafe - 19 4th Street NW
Albert Lea, Minn.
St. Theodore Catholic Church - 315 E Clark Street
Almena, Wis.
VFW - 201 Soo Ave E
Argyle, Wis.
Partridge Hall Restaurant - 200 S State Street
Brownsdale, Minn.
Brownsdale Fire Hall - 402 Mill Street S
Buffalo City, Wis.
River Ratz Saloon LLC - 356 W 16th Street
The Cove - 175 S River Road
Byron, Minn.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Frank-N-Stein's Restaurant - 15 Frontage Road
Caledonia, Minn.
Redwood Cafe - 117 Hwy. 44
Cannon Falls, Minn.
Brewster's Bar & Grill - 115 4th Street S
Mill Street Tavern - 410 Mill Street W
Canton, Minn.
Wild Red's Canton Pub - 110 Main Street N
Chatfield, Minn.
Chef Al's Old Tyme Cafe & Catering - 219 Main Street S
Jac's Bar & Grill - 129 Main Street S
JW Silver Grille - 207 Main Street S
Shari's Sports Saloon - 118 Main Street S
Chester, Iowa
Laddy's Bar & Grill - 204 Main Street
Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Bresina's Carryout - 10 Jefferson Avenue
Cochrane, Wis.
NorthEnd Pub & Grill
Cresco, Iowa
Sue-Z-Q's Family Dining - 726 2nd Avenue SE
Decorah, Iowa
Family Table Restaurant - 817 S Mechanic Street
Dennison, Minn.
Fireside Lounge & Supper Club - 37540 Goodhue Avenue
Dexter, Minn.
Oasis Bar & Grill - 123 Main Street
Pit Stop Bar & Grill - 236 S Main Street
Dover, Minn.
Road Trip Bar & Grill - 217 Main Street N
Elgin, Minn.
JJ's Tailgators Bar & Grill - 30 Main Street W
Elkton, Minn.
Port Bar & Grill - 101 Main Street
Elmwood, Wis.
Sand Bar - 114 N Main Street
Eyota, Minn.
Country Cafe - 215 S Front Street
Fountain City, Wis.
Wing Dam Saloon - 1 N Shore Drive
Frontenac, Minn.
Whistle Stop Cafe - 234 N Hwy 61
Goodhue, Minn.
Corner Bar - 201 2nd Avenue
Green Bay, Wis.
River Street Pier - 1984 Velp Avenue
Hagar City, Wis.
Harbor Bar - 825th Street
Harmony, Minn.
Estelle's Eatery & Bar - 121 Main Avenue N
Hayfield, Minn.
Hayfield American Legion
Hayward, Wis.
4 Seasons Resort - 15925 W 4 Seasons Road
Kasson, Minn.
Church of the Holy Family - 1904 Mantorville Avenue N
Daniel's Restaurant - 504 Mantorville Avenue S
Events Bar and Grill - 401 8th Street SE
Pete's Repeat - 27 W Main Street
Kellogg, Minn.
Town & Country Cafe - 320 E Belvidere Avenue
Kendallville, Iowa
K-Town Tap - 3230 347th Street
La Crosse, Wis.
Houghton's - 1002 Jackson Street
Syl's Place - W4160 County Road O
Lake City, Minn.
Lake City Sportsman's Club - 2200 S. Oak Street
Lanesboro, Minn.
Gil B's Pizza & Sub Shoppe - 111 Pkwy Avenue N
Pedal Pushers Cafe - 121 Parkway Avenue N
Le Roy, Minn.
Sweet's Hotel - 128 W Main Street
Travel Lanes & Supper Club - 101 W Main Street
Lewiston, Minn.
The Recreation Bar & Cafe - 20 E Main Street
Lime Springs, Iowa
Dam Bar and Grill - 106 W Main Street
Mantorville, Minn.
Zumbro Valley Golf Course - 25202 615th Street
Marshland, Wis.
Hillside Fish House - W126 Hwy. 35
Mazeppa, Minn.
Leo's Sports Bar - 100 Walnut Street NE
WD's Bar & Grill - 217 1st Ave N
Minneiska, Minn.
Eagle View Bar & Grill - 208 Bennett Avenue
Minnesota City
Whalen's Cove
New Hampton, Iowa
Jerico Joe's -1199 Odessa Avenue
New Trier, Minn.
Dan's Bar & Grill - 8485 240th Street E
Trophy House - 23910 Hogan Avenue
Oronoco, Minn.
Tilly's Bar & Grill - 1155 Lake Shady Avenue S
Pepin, Wis.
Ralph & Mary's - 206 Lake Street
Peterson, Minn.
Burdey's Cafe - 417 Mill Street
Pine Island, Minn.
Cathy's Catering & Cafe - 300 S Main Street
St. Michael Parish - 451 5th Street SW
Plainview, Minn.
American Legion - 215 3rd Street SW
Stumble Inn2 - 25188 534th Street
Plum City, Wis.
Dean's - 421 Main Street
Molly's on Main - 515 Main Street
Prescott, Wis.
The Valley Bar & Grill - W10299 US-10
Preston, Minn.
Branding Iron Restaurant - 1100 Circle Heights Drive
Red Wing, Minn.
Liberty's Restaurant & Lounge - 303 W 3rd Street
Marie's Underground & Tap House - 217 Plum Street
The Smokin' Oak Rotisserie & Grill - 4243 US-61
River Falls, Wis.
Kilkarney Hills Golf Course - 163 Radio Road
Rochester, Minn.
American Legion - 315 1st Avenue NW
Brothers Bar & Grill - 812 S Broadway
Canadian Honker Restaurant - 1203 2nd Street SW
Charlie's Eatery & Pub - 1408 2nd Street SW
Chester's Kitchen & Bar - 111 S Broadway
Crooked Pint Ale House - 2723 Commerce Drive
Eagles Club - 917 15th Avenue SE
Elks Lodge - 1652 Hwy. 52 N
Glynner's Pub - 1643 N Broadway Avenue
Hy-Vee Market Grille
Kings Crossing Bar & Grill - 915 21st Avenue SE
McGoon's Pub & Restaurant - 7 2nd Street SW
Newt's - 216 1/2 1st Avenue SW and 5231 E Frontage Road
Pappy's Place - 1635 Hwy. 52 N
Roscoe's Barbeque - 603 4th Street SE
St. John the Evangelist - 11 4th Avenue SW
Uncle John's Bar & Grill - 12510 Oak Lodge Lane NE
Whistle Binkies - 3120 Wellner Drive NE and 247 Woodlake Drive SE
Rollingstone, Minn.
Ginny's Supper Club - 401 Rolling View Drive
Rose Creek, Minn.
The Creek Bar & Grill - 202 Thill Drive W
Rushford, Minn.
Shawnee's Bar & Grill - 220 S Mill Street
Stumpy's Restaurant & Bar - 122 W Jessie Street
Spring Grove, Minn.
Doc's Blue Moose - 133 W Main Street
Spring Valley, Minn.
Rack's Bar & Grill - 1027 N Broadway Avenue
St. Ignatius Catholic Church - 213 W Franklin Street
St. Charles, Minn.
Del's Cafe - 1012 Whitewater Avenue
Good Sport Bar and Grill - 149 E 6th Street
Stewartville, Minn.
Stewartville American Legion - 1100 2nd Avenue NW
Tarsilla's Coffee House & Cafe - 112 N Main Street
St. Paul, Minn.
St. Clair Broiler - 1580 St Clair Avenue
St. Peter, Minn.
St. Peter American Legion - 229 W Nassau Street
Theilman, Minn.
BJ's Bar & Grill - 61486 County Road 86
Utica, Minn.
Golden Harvest - 135 Hwy. 14
Vermillion, Minn.
Steinhaus - 101 Main Street W
Wabasha, Minn.
Olde Triangle Pub - 219 Main Street W
Waseca, Minn.
Waseca VFW - 113 Elm Avenue W
West Concord, Minn.
Wescon Lanes - 234 Main Street
Winona, Minn.
Betty Jo Byoloski's - 66 Center Street
Eagles Club - 210 E 4th Street
Saint Mary's Parish - 1303 West Broadway
Winona's Family Restaurant - 1611 W Service Drive
Witoka, Minn.
Witoka Tavern - 27999 Co Hwy 9
Zumbro Falls, Minn.
Delila's Cafe & Catering
Zumbro Falls Golf Club - 60146 US-63
Zumbrota, Minn.
Coffee Mill Cafe - 256 S Main Street
Zumbrota VFW - 25 E 1st Street
