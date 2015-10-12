Contact KTTC - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Contact KTTC

TO REPORT BREAKING NEWS, CALL 507-280-5125

General Contact Information

KTTC-TV
6301 Bandel Road NW
Rochester, MN 55901

Switchboard: 507-288-4444 or 1-800-288-1656
Fax: 507-288-6324

Rochester Newsroom / Submit a story idea
Tipline: 507-280-5125
Fax: 507-288-6278
Email: news@kttc.com

Austin Newsroom
Phone: 507-433-5742
Fax: 507-437-9075

**To report a closing or cancellation, click here**

Send Weather Pictures
Email: weather@kttc.com

Sports Scores
Phone: 1-800-288-1656 or 507-535-1656

Technical Issues
Email: kttceng@kttc.com

Regional VP Quincy / General Manager KTTC
Jerry Watson
Phone: 507-535-8903
Email: jwatson@kttc.com

News Director
Noel Sederstrom
Phone: 507-535-8930
Email: nsederstrom@kttc.com

Director of Sales
Allen Wiese
Email: awiese@kttc.com

Local Sales Manager
Peggy Dalland
Phone: 507-535-8908
Email: pdalland@kttc.com

Marketing Manager
Jenn Janvrin
Phone: 507-535-8952
Email: jjanvrin@kttc.com

Programming / Traffic
Vickie Broughton
Phone: 507-535-8914
Email: vbroughton@kttc.com

Production Manager
Brendan Ford
Phone: 507-535-8958
Email: bford@kttc.com

Chief Engineer
Tim Morgan
Phone: 507-535-8922
Email: tmorgan@kttc.com


 

    PAID INTERNSHIPS: We're reaching out to some of the best schools in the country, looking for the brightest students to join us as a special kind of intern: a Quintern.

