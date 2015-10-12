Contact KTTC

KTTC offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods....
.More >>
KTTC offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods....
.More >>
Tom joined the KTTC News Center in May 2000 as co-anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.More >>
Tom joined the KTTC News Center in May 2000 as co-anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.More >>
Caitlin Alexander is an Anchor and Producer at KTTC, holding down the weekday evening anchor desk. She is a Rochester girl--- thrilled to be back home!More >>
Caitlin Alexander is an Anchor and Producer at KTTC, holding down the weekday evening anchor desk. She is a Rochester girl--- thrilled to be back home!More >>
Matt Benz joined KTTC-TV as Chief Meteorologist in June, 2016.More >>
Matt Benz joined KTTC-TV as Chief Meteorologist in June, 2016.More >>
Jess Abrahamson came to KTTC in 1996, delighted to have found a job near the little town so close to her heart.More >>
Jess Abrahamson came to KTTC in 1996, delighted to have found a job near the little town so close to her heart.More >>
Jacob joined KTTC in July 2016 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in June 2016.More >>
Jacob joined KTTC in July 2016 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in June 2016.More >>
Shannon joined the KTTC team in August 2016 as the weekend anchor, producer, and multimedia journalist after graduating from the University of North Texas.More >>
Shannon joined the KTTC team in August 2016 as the weekend anchor, producer, and multimedia journalist after graduating from the University of North Texas.More >>
Peggy joined the KTTC sales team in 2004. She has more than 30 years of advertising and marketing experience.More >>
Peggy Dalland joined the KTTC sales department in 2004 and was promoted local sales manager in 2011. She has more than 30 years of advertising andMore >>
Jim Schmeichel joined the KTTC sales department in 1990. Over the past 26 years, he has served as a Local Sales Manager and Account Executive. He has over 40 years of television experience including producing/directing news and commercials, programming, and advertising and sales. Jim has worked in commercial and public television stations in Austin, Minnesota, Springfield, Missouri, and Rochester.More >>
Jim Schmeichel joined the KTTC sales department in 1990. Over the past 26 years, he has served as a Local Sales Manager and Account Executive. He has over 40 years of television experience including producing/directing news and commercials, programming, and advertising and sales. Jim has worked in commercial and public television stations in Austin, Minnesota, Springfield, Missouri, and Rochester.More >>
Jim has been with us since 2002 serving as a media consultant for KTTC, CW Rochester, and H&I Rochester.More >>
Jim has been with us since 2002 serving as a media consultant for KTTC, CW Rochester and kttc.com. He worked in radio for nine years too.
Laurie joined KTTC in October of 2010 following a ten year stint in both radio sales and underwriting.More >>
Laurie joined KTTC in October of 2010 following a ten year stint in both radio sales and underwriting at Twin Cities Public Television.More >>
We were happy when Dana chose KTTC and joined us as a Media Consultant in July 2010.More >>
With Dana's passion for people, enthusiasm and desire to help businesses grow, it was natural that sales chose her. And we were happy when Dana chose KTTC.More >>
Kelly is responsible for Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota which includes Austin and Albert Lea. Her office is in Clear Lake, Iowa.More >>
Kelly Wessels covers a lot of territory. She's responsible for Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota which includes the fine cities of Austin and Albert Lea. Her office is in Clear Lake, Iowa - that's because she lives there with her family.More >>