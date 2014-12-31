|Position/Title:
KTTC Account Executive
| Details:
Are you a sales professional searching for an opportunity with a great company that provides the training, tools and support you need to reach your earnings potential?
We are looking for a direct sales professional (non-retail), who enjoys multi-tasking with a fun, energized group of like-minded people.
KTTC offers a competitive compensation plan, comprehensive benefits package including 401K and a membership to the Rochester Athletic Club.
| Vacancy Type:
Full Time
| Date Posted:
12/31/2014
| Closing Date:
1/31/2015
| City:
Rochester - 55901
| State:
Minnesota
| Experience:
Qualified candidates will have experience in direct sales (non-retail), be highly organized, energetic, able to multi-task, be a self motivated team
player, develop new business and have a good working knowledge of power point, computers and internet,
| Requirements:
A degree in Mass Communications, Marketing and/or successful media sales experience is a plus.
| Additional Information:
KTTC is a NBC affiliate and is owned by Quincy Newspapers, Inc.
KTTC is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
| Contact:
Send your resume in confidence to Peggy Dalland at pdalland@kttc.com
No phone calls please.