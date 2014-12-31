KTTC Account Executive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

KTTC Account Executive

Posted:

Position/Title:
KTTC Account Executive
Details:
Are you a sales professional searching for an opportunity with a great company that provides the training, tools and support you need to reach your earnings potential?

We are looking for a direct sales professional (non-retail), who enjoys multi-tasking with a fun, energized group of like-minded people.

KTTC offers a competitive compensation plan, comprehensive benefits package including 401K and a membership to the Rochester Athletic Club.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
12/31/2014
Closing Date:
1/31/2015
City:
Rochester - 55901
State:
Minnesota
Experience:
Qualified candidates will have experience in direct sales (non-retail), be highly organized, energetic, able to multi-task, be a self motivated team
player, develop new business and have a good working knowledge of power point, computers and internet,

Requirements:
A degree in Mass Communications, Marketing and/or successful media sales experience is a plus.
Additional Information:
KTTC is a NBC affiliate and is owned by Quincy Newspapers, Inc.

KTTC is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
.


Contact:
Send your resume in confidence to Peggy Dalland at pdalland@kttc.com

No phone calls please.


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.