KTTC Production Department Job Opening (Part-Time)

KTTC is accepting applications for: self starting, energetic, multitasking individuals who want to work in a fun, always changing job, with state of the art equipment.

Job duties include, but are not limited to:

• Broadcast Production Equipment

• Audio Mixers

• Making Graphics (Photoshop skills a plus)

• Preparing commercials & programs to playback through automation

• Must be able to multitask

This part-time position must perform under strict deadlines and time constraints. Accuracy and attention to detail are critical.

The hours vary each week, include: nights, holidays, and weekends. Additional hours may be requested to help fill in vacation and/or sick time.

KTTC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Veteran Friendly

KTTC is part of Quincy Media, a family owned broadcast company operating 23 television stations, 2 newspapers and 2 radio stations in 15 cities and 8 states in a variety of market sizes. Throughout QMI, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.qni.biz for links to all stations and opportunities. Start here and Grow!

Please send resume to:

Production Manager

KTTC-DT

6301 Bandel RD NW

Rochester, MN 55901-8798