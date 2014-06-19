KTTC Production Department Job Opening (Part-Time)

The death of a Rochester man in mid-December near Peoria, Illinois has led to a plea for help from his family. It all revolves around the theft of a funeral home bag filled with cards from family and friends that they say are irreplaceable.More >>
The death of a Rochester man in mid-December near Peoria, Illinois has led to a plea for help from his family. It all revolves around the theft of a funeral home bag filled with cards from family and friends that they say are irreplaceable.More >>
Students and staff at Rushford-Peterson High School returned to class this new year with heavy hearts. 54-year-old Mitch Thompson was set to enter his 32nd year of teaching math in Rushford before he passed away this past Saturday due to an apparent heart attack, according to his obituary.More >>
Students and staff at Rushford-Peterson High School returned to class this new year with heavy hearts. 54-year-old Mitch Thompson was set to enter his 32nd year of teaching math in Rushford before he passed away this past Saturday due to an apparent heart attack, according to his obituary.More >>
Waste Management customers are taking to social media to voice complaints about missed garbage pickups. It's standard practice that garbage companies delay services by one day during holidays, but some customers say they haven't had their garbage picked up in weeks.More >>
Waste Management customers are taking to social media to voice complaints about missed garbage pickups. It's standard practice that garbage companies delay services by one day during holidays, but some customers say they haven't had their garbage picked up in weeks.More >>
Brede has been leading Rochester since January of 2003.More >>
Brede has been leading Rochester since January of 2003.More >>
Chick-fil-A names it's Rochester restaurant franchise owner and pegs an opening day.More >>
Chick-fil-A names it's Rochester restaurant franchise owner and pegs an opening day.More >>
Gallatin County officials say Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City was caught in the avalanche late Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Sage Peak.More >>
Gallatin County officials say Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City was caught in the avalanche late Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Sage Peak.More >>
An argument between two roommates leads to one threatening the other with a samurai sword.More >>
An argument between two roommates leads to one threatening the other with a samurai sword.More >>