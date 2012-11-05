

Know a woman with ZING!?



One who makes you … your community or business better? Nominate her as a KTTC Amazing Woman - presented by The Kitchen Design Studio - and we'll highlight a winner each month.



When nominating your amazing woman, please narrow it down to one specific reason why she deserves to win. You can include other things she does but tell us specifically the number one reason why she's the best. Be specific.



A new woman will be chosen each month by a committee of judges. That amazing woman will be spotlighted the first Saturday of every month during the 10pm news. Their story will be told on kttc.com. And they'll receive prizes from these local businesses.



The Kitchen Design Studio

ProTeak #315 end grain cutting board!

The Kitchen Design Studio is committed to bring a professional design experience and quality product selection to every client. Located 23 West Center Street in Rochester.





Hy-Vee Food Stores of Rochester

$50 gift card!

Where there's a helpful smile in every aisle!

Madonna Living Community of Rochester

$50 VISA Gift Card!

Madonna Living Community is comprised of Madonna Towers of Rochester, Madonna Meadows of Rochester, Madonna Summit of Byron (which opened in the spring of 2016) and Madonna Living Community Foundation, with the purpose of providing care along the entire continuum of need. Madonna Living Community has been recognized and awarded for providing quality care in the greater community of Rochester and surrounding area.

Luxury Bath Remodeling

$50 Target Gift Card!

For over 15 years Luxury Bath Remodeling has offered a complete range of bathroom remodeling services throughout Southeast Minnesota. We believe in a no-pressure approach that puts the focus on getting your bathroom exactly the way you want it.

Whether you’re looking for an acrylic bathtub liner or a complete bathroom remodel, Luxury Bath Remodeling offers beautiful, quality products & skilled craftsmanship that add to the quality of your life and the value of your home.

No purchase necessary. No age limit. May win once per 12 month cycle. May enter more than one person and more than once. Winners chosen last week of prior month. Story airs during KTTC 10pm news first Saturday of every month.