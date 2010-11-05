Laurie Trost

Laurie joined KTTC in October of 2010 following a ten year stint in both radio sales and underwriting at Twin Cities Public Television.

Born and raised here in Rochester, Laurie has experience in radio, print and television advertising and enjoys cooking, reading and being outdoors.

Laurie lives in Mayowood at the Gardener's Cottage with her partner James.

E-mail Laurie at ltrost@kttc.com.