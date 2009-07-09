KTTC Birthday Spotlight

NewsCenter Today wants to help celebrate your birthday! Each weekday morning Jess Abrahamson and Jacob Murphey will announce up to six viewer birthdays on the air during BIRTHDAY SPOTLIGHT at 6:20 a.m. It's a first-come, first-served basis ... so the sooner you get that photo to us, the better your chances of making it on Birthday Spotlight.

Best yet, at the end of the week, one lucky birthday person will be chosen to win a Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria $50 gift card from KTTC! Located next to the People's Food Co-op. Chef Pasquale Presa is serving the food he grew up with....authentic NY style pizza along with simple, traditional Italian food.

If you'd like to see your announcement on the air, send an email a minimum of 48 hours in advance to birthdays@kttc.com along with a picture of the birthday person. You can mail the information to the station too (Birthday Spotlight, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901), but be sure to send it early as it will take longer to receive the information in the mail. Unfortunately, we don't announce 'belated' birthdays. A Saturday birthday will be announced on Fridays and a Sunday birthday will be announced on Mondays.

Please include in your email:

The recipients name along with pronunciation

The date of the Birthday (Sorry, we don't accept belated Birthdays)

How old the person will be

A good quality picture (Make sure we can see the person's face.) Submissions with a photo will be given preference over those without a photo.

City

Fun facts or interesting information about the birthday person

Address of birthday person (in case they win the Victoria's gift card!)

(in case they win the Victoria's gift card!) e-mail

Phone number (contact information is in case we need to clarify something...it will never be passed on without your permission.)

Tell us how you know the birthday person

Then watch NewsCenter Today to see your birthday wish announced LIVE on-the-air. Announcements will also be available for viewing at kttc.com on the Birthday Spotlight page.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A BIRTHDAY ANNOUNCEMENT!