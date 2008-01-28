Rochester Rowing Club hosts first-ever Celebrity Regatta as part of final day of Rochesterfest KTTC's Caitlin Alexander's husband, Ian Roth, carries a "Team Caitlin" sign at Sunday's Celebrity Regatta. Sunday was the final day of Rochesterfest, and as part of the last day's events, a little friendly competition was underway. If you were around Silver Lake on Sunday afternoon you might have seen some familiar faces rowing around in some very large boats. Despite the wind and the gloomy-looking weather, the race still went on. "Hopefully there wont be any spills into the water,” said Becca Murray, President of the Rochester Rowing Club. It was the first-ever for this ty... More>>

Madonna Towers celebrating 50 years of serving seniors One of the first senior living communities of its kind in Minnesota is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Sunday afternoon, Madonna Towers at 4001 19th Ave. NW in Rochester marked the milestone with cake and refreshments for its residents, music, and a video honoring its history. More>>

Help restore Mayo family's Imperial Crown by smashing junker Dr. Charles Mayo's 1964 Imperial Crown People in Rochester got to smash an old car on Sunday to restore a famous one. The History Center of Olmsted County is raising money to restore the 1964 Imperial Crown owned by Dr. Charles William Mayo, son of Mayo Clinic co-founder Charles Horace Mayo. More>>

6th annual Antique and Working Truck Show in Rochester Big trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The Hiawathaland chapter of the American Truck Historical Society has been putting on the Antique and Working Truck Show for 6 years in Rochester. As for the nationwide organization, it's for the promotion and preservation of antique and old trucks in America. They say there's no particular brand of trucks it's just for anybody who loves old trucks. More>>

American Legion Riders ride for PTSD awareness A group of vets on motorcycles gathered today for a ride around the area to raise awareness of PTSD. This is all part of their continued efforts to raise money for Pets Loyal 2 Vets, a group that provides service dogs for disabled veterans in Minnesota. More>>

Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits Lanesboro to discuss tourism in the city Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Lanesboro Saturday morning to discuss the importance of tourism in the city. Klobuchar met with local elected officials and business leaders and talked about how to improve tourism in Lanesboro. she said they're working on policies to promote tourism, as well as bring tourists in from all over the country and the world. More>>

Dayton agrees to fund Legislature until October Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (DFL) Governor Mark Dayton and GOP Legislative leaders will meet in a Ramsey County courtroom Monday at 10 a.m. The case involves the governor's veto of lawmakers pay for the next two years. If the governor doesn't rescind his veto, the House and Senate's funding would be cut off starting July 1. But Friday afternoon, Gov. Dayton, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Speaker Kurt Daudt announced that their lawyers had filed a joint stipulation with Ramsey County District Co... More>>

60 Mile Garage Sale brings in crowds from all over the state and beyond Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Friday and Saturday is a major garage sale stretching 60 miles across the region. Nine towns along the Root River State Bike Trail have been hosting this expansive sale for three years. A few years back, the towns banded together to create the nonprofit known as The Root River Trail Towns. As part of the group, the towns work to focus on showcasing the beauty of the area, with various events to draw in the crowds, such as this 60-mile garage sale. We st... More>>

Student actor takes the stage in Pine Island despite the odds The biggest hurdle for Henry was not physical, but mental. "Coming to terms with the fact that I didn't think I could do it first was very difficult," Hildenbrand said. "That was a low point for me." Judging from his performance, he surpassed his expectations, but says it's thanks to everyone else's help -- especially his parents. More>>

Express Clydesdales get ready for Rochesterfest Parade The express Clydesdales are making a rare stop in Rochester for Saturdays Rochesterfest parade. This is the first time since 2004 they've been in town, and they'll be pulling Mayor Ardell Brede. More>>

Juvenile injured in Dodge County ATV crash A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident in Dodge County Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to reports that a juvenile male had been injured in an ATV crash at 260th Avenue near Mantorville around 9:15 a.m. More>>

Fillmore County man leads chase in stolen police vehicle A Fillmore County man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase for miles in a stolen police vehicle. The man at the center of the chase was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Fillmore County. More>>

New sightings of man wanted for Rochester kidnapping reported There have been some new sightings of a man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping case. Brent Espenson is wanted on arrest warrants for a kidnapping in Rochester that happened in early June, and for 2nd degree assault in Goodhue County. More>>

MN Dept. of Ag: Poison hemlock found in southeast Minnesota Photo: MN Department of Agriculture The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has been spotted in southeast Minnesota, and it is growing quickly in areas near St. Charles and Lanesboro. More>>

Albert Lea forum to address questions about Mayo Clinic Health System shifting services to Austin The city of Albert Lea will have a community forum next Thursday to clarify to the public what will happen with Mayo Clinic Health System shifting some of its services to Austin. More>>

Charlie the funeral home therapy dog brings comfort to grieving families On command, Charlie can put his paws on people's laps to comfort them. When families grieve the loss of a loved one, he's by their side. And when they're making funeral arrangements, he's by their side too. The staff of Hoff Funeral Homes, located in Winona and various other locations, welcomed a therapy dog to the team on April 18. Charlie is a 6-month-old hypoallergenic Labradoodle who had been training to become a therapy dog since he was just 8 weeks old. More>>

Heritage Preservation Commission recommends not to demolish Kutzky House The Heritage Preservation Commission voted to recommend not to demolish the historic Kutzky House Thursday night. It made that recommendation based on the fact that it believes the developers and owners didn't show that restoring the home was economically infeasible, meaning that it would cost too much. More>>

Students open lemonade stand to help families in need of school supplies The lemonade stand is located at 2801 Superior Drive NW in Rochester Summer has just begun, but some Rochester children have school on their minds as they host a lemonade stand. Knowledge Beginnings Child Development Center students set up the stand outside the location on 2801 Superior Drive Northwest Thursday morning, where they sold lemonade with a purpose. The students will use the money raised to purchase school supplies for the Running Start for School Program through the United Way. They will then help distribute those supplies to famili... More>>

Paint the Town Pink fundraising surpasses $300,000 goal for cancer research Paint the Town Pink set a $300,000 goal for fundraising this year -- and they've surpassed it. Leaders with the Hormel institute announced Wednesday that they've raised more than $306,000 and from that, eight $25,000 grants to fund innovative research were given to eight cancer research professors at the Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota. More>>

Rochester Police investigate a Southeast Rochester home break-in Photo: MGN Online Police said someone cut a window screen at a home in the 600 block of 13th Street Southeast. More>>

Rochester man facing drug, child endangerment charges A Rochester man landed behind bars after getting caught with drugs in a car with his 16-year-old son. Rochester Police said officers received a report of drug use inside a car outside a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street SE just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. More>>